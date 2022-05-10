Neighbors want input on future of Thurgood Marshall building in North Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A longtime staple in North Toledo is going to have a new tenant at some point. Neighbors want to make sure they have their say before the new operators start the project.

The plan calls for affordable senior housing on Manhattan Boulevard at the Thurgood Marshall building. People living nearby want to learn more about it and see what’s planned before any renovations begin.

Construction equipment in the parking lot of the former Toledo Public Schools Thurgood Marshall building might lead you to believe renovation is eminent but it’s not quite what it seems.

The building has a long history in the neighborhood. It opened in 1922 as Webster Elementary. It’s housed TPS administrators since the 60s. The district left the building just a few years ago.

“Residents want to be involved in their neighborhood. No matter what’s going on in terms of decisions. This is a large property, this is an anchor for our neighborhood,” said Alfonso Narvaez, president of One Village Council.

Narvaez and his neighborhood group want to have input on what comes next.

“The past couple of months things have gotten rough so we want to make sure whatever goes in there has a positive effect on our neighborhood,” said Narvaez.

TPS has a lease agreement with the Area Office on Aging which plans to team with other agencies to create affordable housing for older adults according to CEO Billie Johnson.

Those plans are very preliminary in fact the application for state funding hasn’t even been completed and the equipment outside the building belongs to another crew doing utility work across the street. Whatever comes there is a long way away and neighbors are expected to be heard.

“We just want to hear what the residents have to say and if they’re all in favor of the senior housing, great! If they have different ideas we want to be able to voice our thoughts on that,” said Narvaez.

Members of the One Village neighborhood spoke about the issue Tuesday night at the Lagrange library.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.