One person shot on Dorr and Holland-Sylvania

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot at the intersection of Dorr St. and Holland-Sylvania Road on Monday.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Officers said they have neither a suspect nor an update on the victim’s condition at this time.

Diamond Miller told 13abc that she saw one car open fire on another. Miller added that a person fell out of the car, who she believes was the victim.

Lastly, Miller said that she saw someone help the individual back into the vehicle before speeding off. Both vehicles fled before TPD arrived.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.