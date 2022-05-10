Traffic
Suspects elude police in Metropark after armed car-jacking

Swan Creek Preserve Metropark (Source: WTOL)
Swan Creek Preserve Metropark (Source: WTOL)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, though law enforcement was able to recover his vehicle.

According to Toledo Police, four or five gunmen approached a vehicle at a stop sign on Angola and Country Creek Ln. shortly before 11 p.m., stealing the car and everything inside.

Police were able to locate the vehicle, but the suspects fled on foot, evading officers by running through Swan Creek Preserve Metropark.

The incident remains under investigation.

