Suspects elude police in Metropark after armed car-jacking

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, though law enforcement was able to recover his vehicle.

According to Toledo Police, four or five gunmen approached a vehicle at a stop sign on Angola and Country Creek Ln. shortly before 11 p.m., stealing the car and everything inside.

Police were able to locate the vehicle, but the suspects fled on foot, evading officers by running through Swan Creek Preserve Metropark.

The incident remains under investigation.

