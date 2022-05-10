Traffic
TPD: Charging pit bull shot, ricochet hits officer

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police officer will be off the job for a while after he was inadvertently shot by a fellow officer Tuesday.

While investigating a separate incident on the 2000 block of Wyndhurst, officers say a pit bull charged at them.

According to the incident report, an officer identified as A. Simpson fired three times, with one of the bullets ricocheting and hitting Officer J. Bombrys.

A third officer fired once and hit the dog.

Bombrys was taken to the hospital and discharged that same day.

