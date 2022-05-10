Traffic
TPD: No suspects in overnight double shooting

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for an unknown shooter that left two men with gunshot wounds Monday night.

TPD received a call around 11 p.m. about shots being fired at Willowbrook Place mobile home park.

According to police, two men were in their vehicle looking for a trailer for someone to work on their car. Police said the men did not live at Willowbrook Place.

A vehicle then drove up next to them and the shooter got out and fired shots at the victims’ vehicle.

One victim was shot multiple times in the legs while officials believe the second victim was grazed in the ear by a bullet. Both injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

There are currently no suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

