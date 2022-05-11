5/11: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler with lows in the mid-50s. THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. However, humidity levels will be low and it’ll be cooler near Lake Erie. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 60. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s, again cooler near the lake. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-80s and a few storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers and storms, along with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and getting cooler Monday with a lingering shower possible and highs in the mid-70s. Some sunshine for Tuesday with highs around 70. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.