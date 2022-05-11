Adult male found dead in central Toledo, police investigating the scene
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating after a man was found dead on a sidewalk on the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue between Snead and north Detroit Avenue. TPD is investigating this incident as a homicide.
13abc will update this story as more information becomes available.
