Adult male found dead in central Toledo, police investigating the scene

Toledo police are the scene of a homicide on the 1300 block of Fitchland Ave. in central Toledo.
Toledo police are the scene of a homicide on the 1300 block of Fitchland Ave. in central Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating after a man was found dead on a sidewalk on the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue between Snead and north Detroit Avenue. TPD is investigating this incident as a homicide.

13abc will update this story as more information becomes available.

