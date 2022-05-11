BBB issues warning about fake charities for Ukraine

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - As the war in Ukraine continues, many of us are seeing mages of devastation on our televisions and computers. It may have you thinking about donating to help the Ukrainian people. Before you do, the Better Business Bureau advises you to look for anything that sounds suspicious.

“One of the red flags that I always worry about is when a charity claims 100% of your donation will help. If you, no matter what you give, 100% of it helps. No charity can do that,” said Dick Eppstein, President of the BBB of Northwestern Ohio and Southeastern Michigan.

In the case of Ukrainian relief, Eppstein says he’s leery of donation drives collecting supplies. He explains they may have good intentions, but may also fail to deliver.

“How are they going to get it over there? I’m afraid that some of the stuff that’s donated and shipped over there will end up in a warehouse somewhere and never get to the people,” adds Eppstein.

Eppstein also recommends you use caution when you donate through a website collecting money, unless you know of a specific family that set it up.

“We’re always concerned with crowdfunding campaigns because a GoFundMe campaign is easy to fake,” continued Eppstein. “In every disaster, you name it, there are always some phonies. There are always some fakes that will create a website and start sending emails and tell you, you know, “Don’t you want to help?” And, “Donate to us!” And all this stuff. Who are these people? Why do they contact you? We want you to donate to charities that have boots on the ground, that are experienced, that know how to help people in times of crisis.”

That’s why the BBB has compiled a list of reputable charities. Click here to see the full list.

