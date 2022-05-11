National Bike Month gets rolling in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - May is National Bike Month and the City of Toledo is looking to get the month rolling with a series of bicycle challenges and events.

Along with the City of Toledo, Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG), Metroparks Toledo, TARTA, Toledo Bikes! and We are Traffic are hosting an event to help people learn how to participate in the following challenges:

Bike to Work Week

Bike Week Challenge

TMACOG Bike Trail Challenge

There will also be a demonstration that shows how to properly put a bike on one of TARTA’s buses.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 12 at Toledo Bikes! located at 1114 Washington Street. It will start at 9 a.m.

