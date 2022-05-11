Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

National Bike Month gets rolling in Toledo

The event will take place on Thursday, May 12 at Toledo Bikes! located at 1114 Washington...
The event will take place on Thursday, May 12 at Toledo Bikes! located at 1114 Washington Street. The event starts at 9 a.m.(Pexels)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - May is National Bike Month and the City of Toledo is looking to get the month rolling with a series of bicycle challenges and events.

Along with the City of Toledo, Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG), Metroparks Toledo, TARTA, Toledo Bikes! and We are Traffic are hosting an event to help people learn how to participate in the following challenges:

  • Bike to Work Week
  • Bike Week Challenge
  • TMACOG Bike Trail Challenge

There will also be a demonstration that shows how to properly put a bike on one of TARTA’s buses.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 12 at Toledo Bikes! located at 1114 Washington Street. It will start at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

Volunteers will go through in-person training which will show them the process of how to...
Mobile Meals of Toledo in need of volunteers
According to officers, a bus struck a car at the intersection of Jackman and Laskey Road. The...
Jackman Crash
City Council passes Mott Library sale repeal ordinance. All but 1 council member voted yes.
City Council passes Mott Library sale repeal ordinance
Fitchland homicide
Fitchland homicide