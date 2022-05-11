Building Better Schools: Central Catholic launches Summer Success Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Central Catholic High School is preparing students for what’s ahead next fall.

The school is offering courses for incoming freshmen to give them an academic advantage as part of their summer success program.

Dean of Academics Morgan Delp told 13abc that the Freshman Success program has prepared Irish students for success for more than 10 years.

“So our philosophy is let’s be proactive. Let’s get to those students early, let’s get to them in the summer when we can have a little more relaxed approach. When they’re not balancing eight other classes and sports and jobs in the same capacity.”

Classes are taught by Central Catholic High School students. Central Catholic High School Junior Max Shelton told 13abc that this approach to teaching is wildly beneficial for the students.

“… you’re like a peer who is older than them but at the same time [it’s] student to student cause it’s a friend.”

Senior Mya Patton shared similar sentiments to Shelton, as she said the experience has been rewarding.

“Not only did I get to help the freshman with what I struggled with when I was coming in but I got to make bonds with them that lasted. I felt really rewarded personally that I helped him not only academically with study skills but to help them transition to their first year of high school. It’s really nice to see their growth through the year. "

The pandemic has created learning gaps in students all across Northwest Ohio.

To better assist with the learning gaps, the program is covering multiple facets. In fact, it supports sophomores who want to get ready for the ACT.

Delp said although the program is called summer success, the commitment to academics is year-round.

“In addition to the summer programs which also include our homework help every day after school, we have teachers and student tutors here until 7 PM at night for our students to get their homework done, to study for upcoming tests, and to stay organized,”Delp added that the school even provides support during the weekend.

“We do things on various Saturdays and Sundays throughout the school year too, we really want to be that comprehensive partner for students,” Delp said.

You can register here, https://www.centralcatholic.org/academics

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.