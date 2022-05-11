City Council passes repeal ordinance after Mott Library sale sparks outrage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council passed a repeal ordinance for the legislation that authorized the sale of the former Mott Library to Compassion Health on Tuesday.

Reggie Williams, Director at the Frederick Douglas Community Center, said because the library was so important to the community they should have a say in what goes there.

”I think that is up to the community. As far as coming together and analyzing what we do need. I think that it’s all up to us to collectively figure out what that should look like,” says Williams.

Councilwoman Vanice Williams represents district 4, she said today’s vote was an important first step.

“Hopeful that it can be redone, not sure that it will be. But that hopeful that it will.”

But Williams said at this point it is out of Council’s hands.

“Council has made its voice heard, as well as the committee that worked on this project. The voices need to mean something. So it’s up to the administration now and what they do. We will see.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.