Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man charged in Lagrange St. shooting

A Toledo man appeared in court on Wednesday for shooting his fellow resident at a Toledo home...
A Toledo man appeared in court on Wednesday for shooting his fellow resident at a Toledo home last week.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo man appeared in court on Wednesday for shooting his fellow resident at a Toledo home last week.

Amir Hashim,19, was charged with felonious assault and criminal trespassing.

His bond was set at $200,000 at no percent. and his preliminary hearing is slated for May 18.

Hashim was arrested Tuesday after several days on the run.

According to The Toledo Police Department, Hashim allegedly shot Ernest Artis, 57, at a residence in the 2200 block of Lagrange Street on May 5.

Artis was taken to an area hospital and suffered what Toledo Fire and Rescue Department described as a “major trauma” gunshot wound.

Officers found a 19-year-old man shot to death in the same home one week prior to last week’s shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

The BBB warns about fake charities that say they are collecting donations and sending them to...
Fake charities for Ukraine
Council voted to pass the ordinance
City Council passes repeal ordinance after Mott Library sale sparks outrage
Volunteers will go through in-person training which will show them the process of how to...
Mobile Meals of Toledo in need of volunteers
The event will take place on Thursday, May 12 at Toledo Bikes! located at 1114 Washington...
National Bike Month gets rolling in Toledo