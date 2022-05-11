Man charged in Lagrange St. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo man appeared in court on Wednesday for shooting his fellow resident at a Toledo home last week.

Amir Hashim,19, was charged with felonious assault and criminal trespassing.

His bond was set at $200,000 at no percent. and his preliminary hearing is slated for May 18.

Hashim was arrested Tuesday after several days on the run.

According to The Toledo Police Department, Hashim allegedly shot Ernest Artis, 57, at a residence in the 2200 block of Lagrange Street on May 5.

Artis was taken to an area hospital and suffered what Toledo Fire and Rescue Department described as a “major trauma” gunshot wound.

Officers found a 19-year-old man shot to death in the same home one week prior to last week’s shooting.

