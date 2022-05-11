Traffic
May 11th Weather Forecast

Very Warm & Sunny This Week, Weekend Storms Possible
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds will be decreasing today with highs in the middle 80s. Temperatures will start cooling down this evening as a lake-breeze develops. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s. The weekend will bring highs in the low 80s. Each day will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon through the overnight hours. A few showers are possible on Monday with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday will likely be the coolest day next week with highs in the middle 60s.

