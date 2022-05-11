Mobile Meals of Toledo in need of volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mobile Meals of Toledo is once again looking for volunteers to contribute their lunchtime to help deliver meals.

Mobile Meals of Toledo is a non-profit organization which provides home delivered meals to the elderly, ill, disabled and homebound in the Toledo area. In 2021, volunteers delivered over 209,000 meals to Mobile Meals’ clients.

The following pick-up site locations are in need of volunteers:

Mercy St. Charles (Wheeling and Navarre)

Mercy St. Anne (off of Sylvania and Secor)

Great Lakes Light & Sound (Arco Drive off Hill and Byrne)

Mobile Meals is also in need of substitute drivers at:

GFS (Alexis Road near Lewis)

McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital (Maumee)

Volunteers will go through in-person training which will show them the process of how to deliver meals.

To find out how to get involved, contact Rochelle Rodgers, Mobile Meals’ Volunteer Coordinator at 419-280-3632 or send an email to info@mobilemeals.org.

