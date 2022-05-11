Stretch of Jackman closed after car catches fire in bus crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – Toledo Police Department confirmed that a car caught on fire after being struck by a bus on Tuesday.

According to officers, a bus struck a car at the intersection of Jackman and Laskey Road. The accident happened approximately around 8 p.m.

Officers confirmed that the bus was at fault, and no one was transported to the hospital.

Jackman Road is currently closed south of Laskey Road near Kroger. Officers are working to clean up the area and reopen the road soon.

