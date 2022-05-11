Traffic
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz delivers 2022 State of the City Address

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has already started implementing plans to spend $180 million in federal COVID relief money and can leverage it for an additional $130 million, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said at his State of the City address.

The mayor delivered his speech Wednesday from the Glass City Metropark.

He highlighted how the city is investing in Pre-K, public safety, neighborhoods, and affordable housing. He said the city can use the money allocated from the federal government in order to get matching funds from other community partners like Toledo is doing with Pre-K services.

Kapszukiewicz said it “takes a village” to address some of the violence the city has experienced recently. He acknowledged the increase in violence in recent weeks but said overall violent crime is down this year. The city is also interviewing candidates to lead the violence interrupter program, he said.

You can watch his full speech here.

