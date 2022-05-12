5/12: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

We fell one degree shy of a record Wednesday, and a 141-year-old record could be tied or broken this afternoon as we warm toward our first 90-degree day of the year in Toledo (cooler along the lake). Friday won’t be much cooler in the mid-80s, though change arrives over the weekend with scattered showers and storms bubbling up both afternoons. The 70s will be the order of next week, with 70F Tuesday serving as the low point.

