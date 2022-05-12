Traffic
5/12: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Aiming for a record high today; scattered storms this weekend
Making a run at record highs again this afternoon, with scattered storms returning this weekend. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
We fell one degree shy of a record Wednesday, and a 141-year-old record could be tied or broken this afternoon as we warm toward our first 90-degree day of the year in Toledo (cooler along the lake). Friday won’t be much cooler in the mid-80s, though change arrives over the weekend with scattered showers and storms bubbling up both afternoons. The 70s will be the order of next week, with 70F Tuesday serving as the low point.

