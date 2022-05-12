Dine in the 419: Ameera Mediterranean Bistro

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Just off Main Street in Sylvania in the South Briar Plaza is Ameera.

If you liked Aladdin’s near the Franklin Park Mall, you’re going to love this place. The owner opened this restaurant and named it after his grandmother.

“I get so emotional when I talk about here. She’s in heaven now. She’s praying for me. She’s behind all my success,” says Nassif “Nickk” Chamoun.

Today we’re making lamb chops, chicken, fatoosh, Baba ghanoush, and kafta.

If you want to experience Ameera, check out the full menu here: https://www.ameeramediterraneanbistro.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.