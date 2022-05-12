Traffic
How to best conserve fuel as gas prices continue to soar

By Delaney Ruth
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It seems we can’t escape rising prices, but what we can do is make sure we are getting the best bang for our buck. That means conservation.

Some of the ways to save money might not be what you expect.

“Something that an owner can do is check your tire pressure,” said Bob Kazmiercziak, the director of approved auto repair at AAA. ”You’re going to find the tire pressure on the door jam of the car and that’s what you should use. Don’t use the tire pressure that’s on the tire, use the pressure that the manufacturer recommends. That will get you the best fuel mileage for your vehicle.”

So why is tire pressure so important when it comes to conserving fuel?

“What it does is allows for traction so it’s going to give you the best possible traction in any kind of weather, whether it be wet or dry, and also reduces drag,” says Kazmiercziak. If a tire is low it’s dragging which will cause you to use more fuel.”

You might have heard that blasting your air conditioning on a hot day will cause you to lose fuel, but is that a myth? According to Kazmiercziak − kind of.

“So using air conditioning, if you have it set all the way low and it’s running on max all the time you will use more fuel. However, later model vehicles are designed to use air conditioning so they kind of factor that into your fuel mileage so it doesn’t really affect it that much,” said Kazmiercziak.

So what really is the best way to save your money?

“Maintenance is number one, but the other piece is to look where you’re getting the discounts on fuel,” said Kazmiercziak. “Fuel rewards are great so take advantage of those, especially now.”

