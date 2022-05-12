Local law enforcement train for active shooter situations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -You may have noticed an increased presence of fire and law enforcement at Maumee Valley Church on Garden road. Multiple agencies gathered for a full scale active shooter training session at Maumee Valley Church. The gunshots sounded real and crews maneuvered through the building while training in a high stressful situation. The goal of the training is to work together, communicate and save lives.

“Since 2009 there’s been 300 active shooters in the United States. We have about 20 mass shootings every year in the United States and Ohio is number two in mass shootings throughout the country. Since we are there we need to be proactive in doing these exercises,” said Springfield Township Division and Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Jonathon Ziehr.

The last day of training is Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.