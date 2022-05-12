Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Mattel debuts Barbie with hearing aids, Ken with vitiligo

Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.
Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time, Barbie is wearing hearing aids.

On Wednesday, Mattel announced several new Barbie dolls that emphasize diversity and inclusion.

The new line-up includes a Barbie doll wearing a hot pink hearing aid, another doll with a prosthetic leg, and a Ken doll with vitiligo – a disease that causes the loss of skin color in blotches.

A Ken doll with vitiligo is an addition to one of Barbie, which was released in 2020 to major success.

Mattel is also offering dolls without the stereotypical Barbie body type. That includes smaller chests and fuller figures, intended to be more representative of varied body types.

You can find the new Barbie dolls at Walmart, Target and on Amazon starting in June.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle school student asked to change clothes for violating dress code policy
Toledo police are the scene of a homicide on the 1300 block of Fitchland Ave. in central Toledo.
Autopsy reveals man shot in the head in city’s latest homicide
Angelina Jones, 14 (right) with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Family speaks out after 14-year-old dies jumping out of moving vehicle
Toledo Police Department confirmed that a car caught on fire after being struck by a bus on...
Stretch of Jackman closed after car catches fire in bus crash
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, is back in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in...
Escaped inmate Casey White back in Alabama after being captured in Indiana

Latest News

This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows...
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russia threats
Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021.
Grocery prices spike, breakfast items hit hard
At least 20 homes were destroyed in a fire near Los Angeles.
Wind, drought combine to make western US fires unstoppable