May 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and hot today with a record high possible. Highs will be around 90-degrees this afternoon away from Lake Erie. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s along the lakeshore. Friday and Saturday will be in the middle 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Showers and storms are possible late afternoon and evening on both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers are possible on Monday, and again late Wednesday night. Highs next week will cool into the 70s.

