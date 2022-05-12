Traffic
May 12th Weather Forecast

Hot Today, Showers & Storms This Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and hot today with a record high possible. Highs will be around 90-degrees this afternoon away from Lake Erie. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s along the lakeshore. Friday and Saturday will be in the middle 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Showers and storms are possible late afternoon and evening on both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers are possible on Monday, and again late Wednesday night. Highs next week will cool into the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

