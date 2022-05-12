McComb man indicted in alleged rape of 6-year-old

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hancock County grand jury issued an indictment Tuesday for Timothy A. McStraw on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

McStraw, of McComb is accused of raping a six-year-old on April 19, according to the indictment.

McStraw is 51-years-old.

