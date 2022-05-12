Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

McComb man indicted in alleged rape of 6-year-old

Timothy McStraw
Timothy McStraw(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hancock County grand jury issued an indictment Tuesday for Timothy A. McStraw on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

McStraw, of McComb is accused of raping a six-year-old on April 19, according to the indictment.

McStraw is 51-years-old.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

May 12th Weather Forecast
May 12th Weather Forecast
Michigan Representative Tim Walberg (R - 7th Dist.) took an unofficial trip to the war-torn...
Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg visited war-torn regions of Ukraine in unofficial visit
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Pedestrian struck by car on Secor and Markway
Various agencies participated in the active shooter training
Local authorities gather for active shooter training.