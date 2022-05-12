Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg visited war-torn regions of Ukraine in unofficial visit

The Representative says he’s now convinced Ukraine is “winning the war”
Michigan Representative Tim Walberg (R - 7th Dist.) took an unofficial trip to the war-torn...
Michigan Representative Tim Walberg (R - 7th Dist.) took an unofficial trip to the war-torn areas of Ukraine.(Rep. Tim Walberg)
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - Most of us only see the horrors of war through images. Congressman Tim Walberg (R - MI 7th District) saw it up close and in person.

“Air raid sirens went off and we were told that there were 5 missiles incoming for Odessa, so we all went to the subterranean basement of the restaurant we were at,” said Walberg during a zoom interview with 13abc. “It was a unique experience, and I got used to those sirens, myself. When were in Kyiv meeting with parliamentarians and the speaker of the house, we were walking outside and the sirens started up, and they didn’t seem to be worried about it. So, I wasn’t going to worry about it.”

He and his colleague Representative Victoria Spartz (R) of Indiana, who is Ukrainian herself, went to Ukraine over the Orthodox Easter weekend, before the trip taken by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Their three-and-a-half day visit was unofficial, not part of a congressional delegation and not, as the congressman puts it, “constrained by the state department.”

“For me, as an American thinking about the dollars we’re spending on Ukraine, even though I have plenty of friends in Ukraine from the past, yet, we ought have and assurance that it’s being used for good purposes, and what I saw, I believe Ukraine is right now winning the war,” added Rep. Walberg.

He and Rep. Spartz traveled to Lviv, Odesa, the Bucha region, and Kyiv, meeting with local leaders along the way.

“We came away with a deep respect for the Ukrainians and what they’re doing and I think an appreciation that our resources are being used well, and we hope that the humanitarian resources will be used just as well because that was one thing we saw a little bit of lack of,” explained Rep. Walberg.

Congressman Walberg, who is now back in Washington, says he’s convinced the money spent here is making a major impact there.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Pedestrian struck by car on Secor and Markway
Various agencies participated in the active shooter training
Local authorities gather for active shooter training.
Getting the most bang for your buck
How to best conserve fuel as gas prices continue to soar
If you liked Aladdin’s near the Franklin Park Mall, you’re going to love this place. The owner...
Dine in the 419: Ameera Mediterranean Bistro