Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg visited war-torn regions of Ukraine in unofficial visit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - Most of us only see the horrors of war through images. Congressman Tim Walberg (R - MI 7th District) saw it up close and in person.

“Air raid sirens went off and we were told that there were 5 missiles incoming for Odessa, so we all went to the subterranean basement of the restaurant we were at,” said Walberg during a zoom interview with 13abc. “It was a unique experience, and I got used to those sirens, myself. When were in Kyiv meeting with parliamentarians and the speaker of the house, we were walking outside and the sirens started up, and they didn’t seem to be worried about it. So, I wasn’t going to worry about it.”

He and his colleague Representative Victoria Spartz (R) of Indiana, who is Ukrainian herself, went to Ukraine over the Orthodox Easter weekend, before the trip taken by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Their three-and-a-half day visit was unofficial, not part of a congressional delegation and not, as the congressman puts it, “constrained by the state department.”

“For me, as an American thinking about the dollars we’re spending on Ukraine, even though I have plenty of friends in Ukraine from the past, yet, we ought have and assurance that it’s being used for good purposes, and what I saw, I believe Ukraine is right now winning the war,” added Rep. Walberg.

He and Rep. Spartz traveled to Lviv, Odesa, the Bucha region, and Kyiv, meeting with local leaders along the way.

“We came away with a deep respect for the Ukrainians and what they’re doing and I think an appreciation that our resources are being used well, and we hope that the humanitarian resources will be used just as well because that was one thing we saw a little bit of lack of,” explained Rep. Walberg.

Congressman Walberg, who is now back in Washington, says he’s convinced the money spent here is making a major impact there.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.