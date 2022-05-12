Pedestrian struck by car on Secor and Markway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Police Department confirmed that an elderly pedestrian was struck by a car while walking across Secor and Markway Road on Wednesday.

According to the police report the incident took place around 3:30 p.m.

Hersa Poplin, 50, was pulling out of the service road for the Westgate property and making a right turn southbound on Secor when she struck Linda Bell.

Bell ,78, was walking outside of a crosswalk with no traffic signals. Officers said Poplin checked for traffic traveling from Central Avenue and Markway Road.

However, she did not see Bell in the street when she struck her. Bell was transported to an area hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

TPD continues to investigate the incident.

