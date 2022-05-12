Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Pedestrian struck by car on Secor and Markway

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Police Department confirmed that an elderly pedestrian was struck by a car while walking across Secor and Markway Road on Wednesday.

According to the police report the incident took place around 3:30 p.m.

Hersa Poplin, 50, was pulling out of the service road for the Westgate property and making a right turn southbound on Secor when she struck Linda Bell.

Bell ,78, was walking outside of a crosswalk with no traffic signals. Officers said Poplin checked for traffic traveling from Central Avenue and Markway Road.

However, she did not see Bell in the street when she struck her. Bell was transported to an area hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

TPD continues to investigate the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American flag is displayed outside of a polling center on Election Day.
13abc election results: key races in the 2022 May primary
Thieves steal $56k in jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
Thieves steal $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.
A shooting victim's mother is asking for family and friends to leave justice up to the courts.
Shooting victim’s mother is asking for peace and calm
Jadiah Carter
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-month-old infant
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election.
Ballot issues in Lucas, Williams Co. primaries

Latest News

Michigan Representative Tim Walberg (R - 7th Dist.) took an unofficial trip to the war-torn...
Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg visited war-torn regions of Ukraine in unofficial visit
Various agencies participated in the active shooter training
Local authorities gather for active shooter training.
Getting the most bang for your buck
How to best conserve fuel as gas prices continue to soar
If you liked Aladdin’s near the Franklin Park Mall, you’re going to love this place. The owner...
Dine in the 419: Ameera Mediterranean Bistro