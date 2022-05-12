Stallantis’ Toledo Assembly Complex partners with TPS to recruit graduating students for employment opportunities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stellantis’ Toledo Assembly Complex (TAC) is partnering with Toledo Public Schools to recruit graduating high school students to join the team that builds the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator.

The plant is looking to fill over 300 open production positions. The positions will be as supplemental employees and they will fill in for other employees who are on vacation, out sick or when there is need for additional help. Flexible scheduling is also offered which helps students earn money as they prepare to either continue their education or explore other career opportunities in manufacturing. The TAC currently employs over 6,000 people on two shifts.

“Toledo Public Schools strives to ensure our students become college and career ready graduates,” said Dr. Romulus Durant, CEO/superintendent of Toledo Public Schools. “Strong partnerships such as the one we have formed with Stellantis’ Toledo Assembly Complex not only allows the district to fulfill that mission but to also support the future of our city.”

TAC representatives have attended six career fairs at local high school to discuss with students the opportunities available within the company. One more career fair is currently scheduled at Waite High School before the end of May.

“This partnership is a win for both the Toledo Assembly Complex and the community,” said Kevin Androsian, human resources manager at the TAC. “This allows us to supplement our staffing needs during the summer months and continue to provide good paying, flexible jobs within the city.”

Recent graduates and individuals who are over 18 years old that live in Toledo or the surrounding areas, who are interested in working at TAC are encouraged to apply here.

