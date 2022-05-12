Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Stallantis’ Toledo Assembly Complex partners with TPS to recruit graduating students for employment opportunities

Partnership offers graduating high school students an opportunity to join the team building...
Partnership offers graduating high school students an opportunity to join the team building the iconic Jeep® Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stellantis’ Toledo Assembly Complex (TAC) is partnering with Toledo Public Schools to recruit graduating high school students to join the team that builds the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator.

The plant is looking to fill over 300 open production positions. The positions will be as supplemental employees and they will fill in for other employees who are on vacation, out sick or when there is need for additional help. Flexible scheduling is also offered which helps students earn money as they prepare to either continue their education or explore other career opportunities in manufacturing. The TAC currently employs over 6,000 people on two shifts.

“Toledo Public Schools strives to ensure our students become college and career ready graduates,” said Dr. Romulus Durant, CEO/superintendent of Toledo Public Schools. “Strong partnerships such as the one we have formed with Stellantis’ Toledo Assembly Complex not only allows the district to fulfill that mission but to also support the future of our city.”

TAC representatives have attended six career fairs at local high school to discuss with students the opportunities available within the company. One more career fair is currently scheduled at Waite High School before the end of May.

“This partnership is a win for both the Toledo Assembly Complex and the community,” said Kevin Androsian, human resources manager at the TAC. “This allows us to supplement our staffing needs during the summer months and continue to provide good paying, flexible jobs within the city.”

Recent graduates and individuals who are over 18 years old that live in Toledo or the surrounding areas, who are interested in working at TAC are encouraged to apply here.

They can also follow company news and video on Stellantis’

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle school student asked to change clothes for violating dress code policy
Toledo police are the scene of a homicide on the 1300 block of Fitchland Ave. in central Toledo.
Autopsy reveals man shot in the head in city’s latest homicide
Angelina Jones, 14 (right) with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Family speaks out after 14-year-old dies jumping out of moving vehicle
Toledo Police Department confirmed that a car caught on fire after being struck by a bus on...
Stretch of Jackman closed after car catches fire in bus crash
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, is back in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in...
Escaped inmate Casey White back in Alabama after being captured in Indiana

Latest News

The indictment states the defendant was a state-licensed physician practicing in Maumee and...
Toledo area physician charged with fraudulently billing over $8 million
Prescott and Horton Fire
Horton and Prescott Fire
Making a run at record highs again this afternoon, with scattered storms returning this...
5/12: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Post a picture of you completing the challenge with the hashtag #RideTOL and #TOLBikeWeek and...
Toledo announces daily challenges for Bike to Work Week