Toledo announces daily challenges for Bike to Work Week

Make your commute more enjoyable: bike to work
Post a picture of you completing the challenge with the hashtag #RideTOL and #TOLBikeWeek and you could win a prize.(tcw-kfvs12)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bike to Work Week is May 16-20 and Toledo is encouraging all participants to take part in the Bike to Work Week daily photo challenge.

Each day of the week, post a picture of you completing the daily challenge on social media with the hashtag #RideTOL and #TOLBikeWeek. The City of Toledo will then share your photos and you could even win a prize.

The daily photo challenges include:

  • Monday: Post a picture of you riding your bike to work.
  • Tuesday: Ride to your favorite coffee shop and post a picture.
  • Wednesday: Take a picture with your bike at a Toledo City Park.
  • Thursday: Snap a shot of you with urban agriculture you found on a ride.
  • Friday: Explore the local art and mural scene by bike and post a shot.
  • Saturday: Toledo Waterways! Bonus points if you capture a kayak or boat in the picture.
  • Sunday: Family fun ride! Post a picture of family and friends.

Click here to get all of the details on Bike to Work Week, maps of park-n-ride locations, safety tips and to learn more about what the City of Toledo’s partners, Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG), Metroparks, Toledo Bikes and others, are doing for Bike Month.

