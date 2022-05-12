Traffic
Toledo area physician charged with fraudulently billing over $8 million

The indictment states the defendant was a state-licensed physician practicing in Maumee and Toledo.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Ankita Singh, 39, with fraudulently billing Medicare $8.4 million.

The indictment states the defendant was a state-licensed physician practicing in Maumee and Toledo. From June 2018 to May 2021, it is alleged that the defendant participated in a scheme to bill Medicare approximately $8.4 million in durable medical equipment, prosthetics/orthotics and supplies (DMEPOS).

It is alleged that telemarketers and call centers would contact Medicare beneficiaries to try to convince the beneficiaries to agree to receive DMEPOS, specifically braces, in the mail. Beneficiaries were then told by the telemarketers that the braces would be provided at no cost and that they would be contacted by a doctor.

According to the indictment, the call centers and telemarketers would then use information about the beneficiary, including their name, Medicare number and diagnosis, to prepare DMEPOS order forms that certified the equipment and supplies were medically necessary.

The indictment states the defendant received these order forms and signed them, without speaking to, examining, assessing or establishing a doctor-patient relationship with the beneficiary. As a result, DMEPOS suppliers shipped the items that were listed on the order forms to the beneficiaries while submitting a corresponding claim to Medicare.

An indictment is only a charge, not an evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it’s up to the government to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the court after a review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the defendant’s role in the offenses and the characteristics of the violation.

The sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum, and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

This case was investigated by the Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHH-OIG) and the FBI.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jody L. King.

