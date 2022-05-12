Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue homeowner’s cat after wildfire tears through neighborhood

Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a cat from a wildfire in Laguna Hills, California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in Southern California, but there was a light moment during the firefight on Wednesday.

Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a homeowner’s cat while they were fending off flames in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood.

The woman said she had rushed home from work to see what she could do to save her pets after the area had been evacuated. About 20 minutes later, a firefighter emerged with her cat.

“He’s scared and hiding, but I’m happy to have him back. He’s probably terrified. We’re going to head out as soon as possible to avoid getting hurt,” said the cat’s owner Breanna Kivinski.

The wind-driven coastal fire broke out Wednesday afternoon and chewed through brush and burned several million-dollar homes in Laguna Hills.

Fire officials report no immediate injuries to anyone, but crews remain in the area trying to contain the flames.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle school student asked to change clothes for violating dress code policy
Toledo police are the scene of a homicide on the 1300 block of Fitchland Ave. in central Toledo.
Autopsy reveals man shot in the head in city’s latest homicide
Angelina Jones, 14 (right) with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Family speaks out after 14-year-old dies jumping out of moving vehicle
Toledo Police Department confirmed that a car caught on fire after being struck by a bus on...
Stretch of Jackman closed after car catches fire in bus crash
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, is back in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in...
Escaped inmate Casey White back in Alabama after being captured in Indiana

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russia threats
Garrison Buchanan was the first student to graduate from East Tennessee State University's...
Student becomes first to graduate from university’s special needs program
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San...
Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage