Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

‘Violence didn’t come from Joe’: Mom, dad speaking out after son killed in school fight

Mother of slain high school student opens up about her loss and search for answers. (Source: KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas mother continues to heal after losing her son in a deadly high school fight.

Amanda Rios told KWTX she had no idea her 18-year-old son Jose Luis “Joe” Ramirez Jr. agreed to fight another student in the wake of an incident at prom.

“We never even knew this was a problem. Nobody talked to us. My boys didn’t tell me anything about what happened at prom,” Ramirez Jr.’s father, Jose Luis Ramirez Sr., said.

The 18-year-old’s mother and father also said they never heard of their son’s alleged killer, Caysen Tyler Allison, until after the incident.

“The first thing I saw was his eyes. He has evil in him,” Ramirez Jr. said. “He was scared to fight my son. That’s why he pulled that knife out.”

The Belton Police Department reports Ramirez Jr. was fatally stabbed by Allison inside a restroom at Belton High School on May 3.

The family said they believe their son was ambushed and murdered over a lie.

“The world is just getting uglier. People don’t just solve things and move on; they go to this extent for just the stupidest reasons, over a girl,” Rios said.

The family also said they wanted to dispel rumors that Ramirez Jr. was in a gang and threatened Allison.

“Violence didn’t come from Joe. He’d fight you if you wanted to challenge him. He would man up, but he was never a bully,” Rios said.

The devastated mother said she was denied access to her son when she arrived at Belton High School the day of the fight and never got a chance to see him until he died at the hospital.

“That is eating me alive. I just wonder, did he long for me? Did I cross his mind?” she said.

Rios said mementos and photos keep her son’s memory alive but that she is no longer scared of death and looking forward to being reunited with her son.

“God is good, and my baby’s OK,” she said.

Funeral services for Ramirez Jr. are scheduled for Thursday at Crossroads Church. His body will be cremated after the service, according to the family.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle school student asked to change clothes for violating dress code policy
Toledo police are the scene of a homicide on the 1300 block of Fitchland Ave. in central Toledo.
Autopsy reveals man shot in the head in city’s latest homicide
Angelina Jones, 14 (right) with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Family speaks out after 14-year-old dies jumping out of moving vehicle
Timothy McStraw
McComb man indicted in alleged rape of 6-year-old
Toledo Police Department confirmed that a car caught on fire after being struck by a bus on...
Stretch of Jackman closed after car catches fire in bus crash

Latest News

Lake Local Schools looking to update dress code policies
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Senate confirms Powell for 2nd term as Fed fights inflation
The goal is to hire more than 300 graduating seniors for the summer
TPS partnership with Toledo Assembly Complex
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage