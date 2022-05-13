13abc Athlete of the Week - Anthony Wayne’s Brooklyn Patchen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Brooklyn Patchen is a field general for Anthony Wayne, the 6th-ranked program in the nation, according to USA Today. The Generals rely on the bat and the arm of the junior.

“Brooklyn is a solid leader for us in the circle and in the outfield. Her performance this season is outstanding. She is dealing when she gets in the circle this year against our biggest opponents, she had two incredible outings with them. Not only in the circle, but with the stick,” mentioned Head Coach Ron Myers.

A leader on and off the field, Patchen owns a .500 batting average while racking up 155 strikeouts over 82.3 innings of work.

“It’s really special, because I know my team has really worked hard from last year making it to the state final four. I know everyone is really excited this year and to really help my team out this year just really means a lot” said Patchen.

Recently, Patchen committed to continue her athletic and academic career at South Dakota State.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.