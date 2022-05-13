5/13: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

We’ve fallen barely shy of record highs for the past 3 days, with another run at it this afternoon in the upper-80s. Saturday will mark a turning point, as scattered strong storms bubble up with the heat of the day. Gusty winds and large hail are possible, and those cells won’t move much, leading to isolated flooding concerns. Sunday also carries a slight risk of severe weather as a front rolls through after sunset, ushering in cooler days in the 70s next week.

