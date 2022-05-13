Traffic
5/13: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Sizzling to close out the week; scattered storms this weekend
More 80s this weekend, with scattered strong storms possible both days. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
We’ve fallen barely shy of record highs for the past 3 days, with another run at it this afternoon in the upper-80s. Saturday will mark a turning point, as scattered strong storms bubble up with the heat of the day. Gusty winds and large hail are possible, and those cells won’t move much, leading to isolated flooding concerns. Sunday also carries a slight risk of severe weather as a front rolls through after sunset, ushering in cooler days in the 70s next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

