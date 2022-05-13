Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

5/13/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Tracking higher humidity and the chance of rain for parts of the weekend
5/13/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild, lows in the lower 60s. SATURDAY: Chance of a few showers in the morning, then scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, highs in the lower to mid 80s. SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, warm and humid, chance of evening storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle school student asked to change clothes for violating dress code policy
The indictment states the defendant was a state-licensed physician practicing in Maumee and...
Toledo area physician charged with fraudulently billing over $8 million
Timothy McStraw
McComb man indicted in alleged rape of 6-year-old
A Bryan City Schools bus caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Four students, driver escape school bus fire
Lake High School
Time for a change: Lake Local Schools looking to update dress code policy

Latest News

More 80s this weekend, with scattered strong storms possible both days. Dan Smith explains.
5/13: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
More 80s this weekend, with scattered strong storms possible both days. Dan Smith explains.
5/13: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Warm Weekend With Higher Storm Chances
May 13th Weather Forecast
Birding Week 2022 is in full swing at Magee Marsh
Birding Week 2022 is in full swing at Magee Marsh