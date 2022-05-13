5/13/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Tracking higher humidity and the chance of rain for parts of the weekend
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild, lows in the lower 60s. SATURDAY: Chance of a few showers in the morning, then scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, highs in the lower to mid 80s. SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, warm and humid, chance of evening storms, highs in the mid 80s.
