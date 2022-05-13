AAA: Gas prices jump 22 cents across Ohio in one week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gas prices are surging across the country and here in Toledo. According to AAA, Ohio is in the top ten states with the largest price hikes during the past week. Gas across the Buckeye State has jumped an average 22 cents per gallon since last Thursday.

That has some considering cutting back on driving and other expenses while trying to make ends meet.

“Normally, I try not to go anywhere other than work and home if I can’t afford it,” said Trenique Hinton.

On May 12, 2022, there was a line to get to each pump at the Sam’s Club in Holland. According to Gas Buddy, the location had the cheapest gas in town at $3.99. However, you can only fill up here if you pay for a membership to Sam’s Club.

“I just hope that we can figure out a way to get it down. I’m sure we can. It’s just, you know, there’s some hoops they’ve got to jump through. Cause we can’t control the gas companies and the president can’t,” said Steve Gurney.

However, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine points a finger at the president, tweeting: “Gas prices are at an all-time high. While Jon Husted and I have worked to keep pipelines open, President Biden and his Administration have restricted pipelines, driving up gas prices and hurting Ohioans.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.