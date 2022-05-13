Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

ADOPTED: Dog found tied to fire hydrant gets new home after heartbreaking story goes viral

Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this month with a...
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this month with a backpack full of her favorite toys.(Wisconsin Humane Society via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Gray News) – A dog found tied to a fire hydrant in a Green Bay neighborhood earlier this month has been adopted, according to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The 6-year-old mixed breed named Baby Girl was made available for adoption Thursday and “had a few folks eagerly waiting to meet her right when we opened,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Baby Girl was adopted that same day.

Her story went viral earlier this month when she was left tied to a fire hydrant with a backpack full of her favorite toys and a heartbreaking note from her owner, citing struggles with medical complications and being unable to care for the dog.

The veterinary team at the shelter said Baby Girl has canine diabetes, which causes elevated blood sugar. They said in a post on social media that her future adopter would need to work closely with a veterinarian on a dietary plan that includes at-home insulin injections, adding that her medical needs can be expensive.

The humane society showed compassion to the dog’s previous owner, saying it was evident how much she was loved.

“She expressed her gratitude and happiness knowing Baby Girl would be finding her next loving home soon,” the Wisconsin Humane Society said of the dog’s prior owner.

While giving up a pet can be traumatic, the humane society wants people to know they can bring an animal to the shelter directly if they need to say goodbye and find them a new forever home.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle school student asked to change clothes for violating dress code policy
The indictment states the defendant was a state-licensed physician practicing in Maumee and...
Toledo area physician charged with fraudulently billing over $8 million
Timothy McStraw
McComb man indicted in alleged rape of 6-year-old
Toledo police are the scene of a homicide on the 1300 block of Fitchland Ave. in central Toledo.
Autopsy reveals man shot in the head in city’s latest homicide
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

More 80s this weekend, with scattered strong storms possible both days. Dan Smith explains.
5/13: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
New York AG’s office says it’s nearing end of Trump probe
A family in Illinois got creative with photos of their home that they listed on Zillow.
PHOTOS: Family adds Michael Myers throughout home in Zillow listing
Bright Side: 5/12/22
Bright Side: 5/12/22
PHOTOS: Family adds Michael Myers throughout home in Zillow listing