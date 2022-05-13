Bowling Green’s Fourth of July celebration set to be a blast

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has released plans for this year’s Fourth of July celebration.

The BGCC, Visit BG Ohio, and the Wood County Agriculture Society are working together on a weekend of fun activities for the community and others to get involved with.

The BGCC and VBGO will promote their events together for July 3 as BG BOOM Festival and Fireworks.

The Annual Fireworks display on July 3 will be organized by the BGCC. The display will be launched in a secured area within the National Tractor Pulling Championships property. This location provides a viewing area from all around the fairgrounds and the surrounding areas as well. The Bowling Green Community Band will also be returning as a feature for the evening as they provide a concert before the display begins.

The BGCC is seeking community support to help fund the event through sponsorships and donations as well as volunteers to help with set up, grounds keeping the day of the event and clean up the day after. Forms and signups are available on the BGCC website, or by calling their office at 419-353-7945.

In addition to the fireworks. VBGO is organizing a festival from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. with inflatables and festival games which will be free to anyone who would like to participate.

VBGO is seeking individuals who would like to help by hosting a game or activity and provide prizes for the children. They are also in need of volunteers for grounds keeping. Anyone who is interested should submit a request through the BGCC website or by emailing marketing@visitbgohio.org.

The WCAS is promoting their event as the All-American Celebration.

Their event includes camping for the holiday weekend, family yard games and food trucks. Anyone who is interested in camping or being a vendor should reach out to the WC Fair Office by calling 419-352-0441 or they can reserve camping on the WCAS website.

The BGCC said to watch for additional details in the coming week, but make sure to save the date now for this event and also consider how you might want to get involved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.