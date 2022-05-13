Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say

As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.(aerogondo from Getty Images via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A school in Pennsylvania has issued an apology to parents after accidentally selling fake roses with thong underwear for Mother’s Day, according to WTRF.

At least one mom who was given the rose from her child posted a video about the gift on Facebook, saying, “Here’s the flower St. Anselm Catholic School gave out to grade schoolers for Mother’s Day.”

As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.

You can hear laughter as the woman recording the unveiling said, “Thank you, St. Anselms!”

Several news outlets report the school sent an email to parents explaining the mishap.

“It has come to our attention that the roses sold at our Mother’s Day plant sale were not the single faux flower originally intended,” the apparent email read. “Instead, the item was a Valentine’s gift intended for adults.”

The school told several media outlets it is investigating what happened and will take steps to ensure a similar situation doesn’t happen in the future.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle school student asked to change clothes for violating dress code policy
The indictment states the defendant was a state-licensed physician practicing in Maumee and...
Toledo area physician charged with fraudulently billing over $8 million
Timothy McStraw
McComb man indicted in alleged rape of 6-year-old
Toledo police are the scene of a homicide on the 1300 block of Fitchland Ave. in central Toledo.
Autopsy reveals man shot in the head in city’s latest homicide
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Mourners gather at the hospital where the body of slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen...
Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist’s funeral
Keeping schools out of NIL dealings opened door for boosters
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on...
Pence to rally with Kemp in Georgia in break with Trump
Imagine It! - Trash Can Cannon - May 14th, 2022
FILE - New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
Man pleads not guilty to NYC subway train shooting