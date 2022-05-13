Family displaced in Perrysburg fire

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A family is without an apartment after their balcony caught on fire Friday morning.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. at the Residences at Carronade in Perrysburg on a third floor balcony.

According to fire officials, they didn’t have to use their water sources because the fire activated the outdoor sprinkler system.

No injuries were reported but officials said the residents cannot stay in the apartment for now due to the balcony being unsafe with no way of restricting access to it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.