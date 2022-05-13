Feel Good Friday: a Royal Decree for Festival Fun

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After two, scaled-back summers, festival season is returning in full force in 2022. That includes a longtime, local favorite: the 49th Annual Old West End Festival and parade.

After being forced to take a pandemic pause, festival organizers say they are ramping things up to be bigger and better than ever. That means more music, food, home tours and vendors.

“On a scale of one to 10, we’re turning it up to an 11 this year,” joked parade chair, Paulette Mills.

For this year, Mills says organizers were eager to select the right King Wamba and Queen Sancha to lead the parade.

She said they were looking for someone who embraces the spirit of the eclectic neighborhood. For 2022, the royal honors go to husband and wife team, Kristin Kiser and Andrew Newby, who Mills describes as a “dynamic duo.”

The couple called it a big honor.

“It’s one of the things we look forward to! It’s the best part of the year,” Newby said with a smile.

The 49th Annual Old West End Fest is June 3-5. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4. To sign up to volunteer, click here.

