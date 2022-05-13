Four students, driver escape school bus fire

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bryan City Schools bus caught fire Thursday afternoon.

As the route was nearing its final stop of the day around 3:30 p.m., a fire in the engine broke out. The bus stopped in front of the Wesley United Methodist Church, and the driver and four students inside exited without injury.

It was actually a bus driver traveling behind the inflamed school bus that first noticed the smoke coming out, who alerted the driver in front of them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.