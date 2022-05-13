Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Group of all-Black climbers makes history as first to summit Mount Everest

Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on...
Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history.(GoFundMe/Full Circle Everest 2022)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An all-Black group of climbers and mountaineers just made history as the first to summit Mount Everest.

The seven-member group reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history as the first all-Black team to stand atop the highest mountain on Earth.

About 4,000 people have reached the world’s highest peak, but until now, just eight of them have been Black.

That is one of the reasons that the group known as Full Circle Everest was formed. They say not only is it about spending time in the mountains, but it’s about changing the narrative for the Black community.

“Our team represents our community and are building blocks for greater representation of the climbing community and the outdoors,” the team said on its GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle school student asked to change clothes for violating dress code policy
The indictment states the defendant was a state-licensed physician practicing in Maumee and...
Toledo area physician charged with fraudulently billing over $8 million
Timothy McStraw
McComb man indicted in alleged rape of 6-year-old
Toledo police are the scene of a homicide on the 1300 block of Fitchland Ave. in central Toledo.
Autopsy reveals man shot in the head in city’s latest homicide
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Gonzalo Lopez, 47
Authorities search for convicted murderer who escaped prison bus in Texas
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month
According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting...
Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man shot and killed
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’