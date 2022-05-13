Hittin’ The Town: Roller skating’s popularity is once again on a roll

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may fondly remember the good ole’ days of lacing up the skates and going for a spin at the local roller rink. Well, it is still a popular thing to do.

Ohio Skate has been on a roll for decades. Leonard Tucker-Wiggins said his love of roller skating started when he was about four- years old. That was more than 20 years ago.

“It’s liberating. I feel free like you’re constantly overcoming barriers and walls with moves you want to learn. It actually helps me outside the rink because it teaches me discipline, patience, and focus. Many qualities it takes to succeed in life,” Tucker-Wiggins said.

His skates have taken him all over, meeting all kinds of people along the way. “I skate in Chicago, New York, California, all over the country. I love everywhere I go. It’s fun. The passion we all share it’s easy to relate and have fun together,” Tucker-Wiggins said.

And Tucker-Wiggins said he’s always learning. “Skating is a life-long process I feel. You’re not going to get it in a day or a week later. It takes time to learn all these things and once you learn them all, there’s more to learn afterward.”

Deb and Gary Patton are long-time skaters too. “I like the training, the discipline, all the people you meet.”

Gary met the love of his life at a roller rink in the 1960′s. He’s been married to Deb for 52 years. “We’ve been going around together a long time, literally.”

They’re both still very talented skaters, but Deb said they’ve slowed down just a bit.

“When you see kids out there skating moving everything, working their core and we’re just bopping around having a good time. Then you go hobble out to your car,” she said.

It’s never too late to learn the art of roller skating. You can take lessons here whether you’re a beginner or an advanced skater.

John Harris has been coaching for 60 years.

“I love teaching. Teaching skaters that are just a few years old all the way up to seniors. It’s a thing of pride seeing them accomplish through work. We have a class for new skaters. We start out on the carpet we get them going and pretty soon they’re skating with everyone else,” he said.

Leonard said this is a place everyone can enjoy. “The thing I love about it most is that it’s fun families can have together. Kids, adults, cousins, grandparents. They can all come here, skate, and have fun,” he said.

