Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of fatally shooting UT football player

Michael Mitchell was found guilty on a charge of felonious assault with a gun specification. The charge carries 2 to 8 years.
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury returned a verdict in the trial against a Toledo man accused of killing a University of Toledo football player.

Michael Mitchell was found not guilty of murder and was found not guilty on a felonious assault charge in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahneil Douglas, 22. Mitchell was found guilty of a felonious assault charge with a gun specification.

Mitchell faces 2-8 years in prison. His sentencing is set for June 10.

Police said Mitchell fatally shot Douglas outside of the Gino’s Pizza on Monroe Street after a fight in July 2020.

Mitchell turned himself into police days after the shooting. He was released on bond in April 2021.

His trial began just this week. The defense argued Mitchell shot Douglas in self defense.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

A scholarship fund is being set up for Start grad and UT football player Jahneil Douglas, who...
A scholarship fund is being set up for Start grad and UT football player Jahneil Douglas, who was killed in a July 7 shooting. (Photo from UT Athletics)(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle school student asked to change clothes for violating dress code policy
The indictment states the defendant was a state-licensed physician practicing in Maumee and...
Toledo area physician charged with fraudulently billing over $8 million
Timothy McStraw
McComb man indicted in alleged rape of 6-year-old
A Bryan City Schools bus caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Four students, driver escape school bus fire
Lake High School
Time for a change: Lake Local Schools looking to update dress code policy

Latest News

Blue Week begins in just a few days, and it’s offering you the chance to add some northwest...
Blue Week begins in just a few days
Michael Mitchell was found guilty on a charge of felonious assault with a gun specification....
Michael Mitchell Verdict.
The BGCC and VBGO will promote their events together for July 3rd as BG BOOM Festival and...
Bowling Green’s Fourth of July celebration set to be a blast
The President delivers remarks highlighting state and local leaders who are investing American...
Biden invites Toledo mayor to White House