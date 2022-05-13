Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of fatally shooting UT football player

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury returned a verdict in the trial against a Toledo man accused of killing a University of Toledo football player.

Michael Mitchell was found not guilty of murder and was found not guilty on a felonious assault charge in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahneil Douglas, 22. Mitchell was found guilty of a felonious assault charge with a gun specification.

Mitchell faces 2-8 years in prison. His sentencing is set for June 10.

Police said Mitchell fatally shot Douglas outside of the Gino’s Pizza on Monroe Street after a fight in July 2020.

Mitchell turned himself into police days after the shooting. He was released on bond in April 2021.

His trial began just this week. The defense argued Mitchell shot Douglas in self defense.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

A scholarship fund is being set up for Start grad and UT football player Jahneil Douglas, who was killed in a July 7 shooting. (Photo from UT Athletics) (WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.