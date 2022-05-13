Local charity’s CEO facing charges out on bond

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The CEO of a local charity accused of misusing funds is out on bond after a court appearance Friday.

A Wood County judge set bond for Linda Greene at $50,000 with 10% on Friday.

Linda Greene, the CEO of Impact with Hope, was indicted on telecommunications fraud, tampering with records, and aggravated theft after prosecutors said Greene misused money donated to the organization.

Impact with Hope raises money and collects donations for domestic and international natural disasters.

Her next hearing is set for July 11.

