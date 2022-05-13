Traffic
Local student expelled after creating “hit list” against classmates

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 13-year-old student was expelled from school after allegedly creating a “hit list” on his classmates.

According to Toledo Police reports, officers were dispatched to Reynolds Elementary School on Thursday around 3:00 p.m. after a male student’s hit list was found. The list named 13 of his classmates.

Toledo Police said no charges would be filed against the student at this time after they interviewed the boy. He was expelled from the school for the rest of the year. The student was sent home with a guardian.

Police said they will continue to investigate the incident.

