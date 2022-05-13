Local student expelled after creating “hit list” against classmates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 13-year-old student was expelled from school after allegedly creating a “hit list” on his classmates.

According to Toledo Police reports, officers were dispatched to Reynolds Elementary School on Thursday around 3:00 p.m. after a male student’s hit list was found. The list named 13 of his classmates.

Toledo Police said no charges would be filed against the student at this time after they interviewed the boy. He was expelled from the school for the rest of the year. The student was sent home with a guardian.

Police said they will continue to investigate the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.