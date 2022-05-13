Traffic
May 13th Weather Forecast

Warm Weekend With Higher Storm Chances
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and very warm today with a high in the upper 80s. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are likely after 2pm Saturday and into the evening hours. Showers are possible Sunday evening and likely overnight. Rain will exit the area Monday morning. Highs will stay in the 70s most of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

