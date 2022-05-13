Time for a change: Lake Local Schools looking to update dress code policy

MILBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Local Schools has decided it might be time to update its dress code policy. The district’s superintendent, Jim Witt, tells 13abc the decision came Thursday morning and suggested changes were sent to faculty members hours later.

The discussion stems from the story published by 13abc Wednesday. A Gateway Middle School student in Maumee was asked to change her dress because it was deemed inappropriate.

Witt told 13abc that Lake Local School District had some dress code problems of their own. In his opinion, pushing a strict policy on students does not help anyone.

“We took a look at it this morning, again, after consulting with other school districts and talking amongst ourselves administratively. We agreed that ours needed to be simplified. That makes it easier for parents and kids to find things that are acceptable at school,” said Witt.

He gave 13abc a rundown of what he and staff want the new policy to look like.

“Instead of giving specific length on shorts or that type of thing, we’re going to say clothing styles exposing undergarments are prohibited. Shoes must be worn at all times. clothing with offensive language, graphics, and drug, alcohol, or tobacco-related references will not be permitted, and no heavy coats or hats shall be worn during school hours,” Witt said.

Leaders with the district said their hope is to lessen distractions for everybody, and ultimately keep students in their classes.

These changes to the dress code cannot be officially made until the school board takes a vote. The monthly school board meeting will be held next Thursday, May 19th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.