Toledo man hospitalized in shooting on Avondale

According to TPD, crews located a shotgun and other evidence at the address where Davis was found.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting in Toledo that sent one man to the hospital.

TPD received a call about a shooting around 11:00 p.m. near Junction and Avondale. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Jeremiah Davis, 20, on the front porch of a home in the 1300 block of Avondale Ave. with a gunshot wound to his elbow.

Davis told police he did not know who shot him.

According to TPD, crews located a shotgun and other evidence at the address where Davis was found. They also found shotgun shells in Davis’ clothing at the area hospital where he was admitted.

TPD did not identify any suspects in the police report. This investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

