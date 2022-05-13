Toledo School for the Arts director resigns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo School for the Arts director announced his resignation after seven years of leadership, on Thursday.

Doug Mead penned a letter announcing his sentiments regarding his resignation as well as his acceptance of a position at Terra State Community College in Fremont.

“It has been an honor to lead this institution and I will always cherish the relationships I have made with so many of you. TSA is truly a unique treasure in Toledo and I look forward to watching all the future successes of this amazing institution,” he wrote.

Mead’s resignation will be effective June 30.

Mead was named director of Toledo School for the Arts −located on 14th Street −in 2015. He replaced Martin Porter, who had served as director of the art school since its founding year in 1999.

The Toledo School for the Arts’ board is expected to announce its next steps early next week.

Below is Mead’s full letter:

Dear TSA Community-

This is an extremely difficult letter to write as the TSA Community has meant so much to me and my family these past seven years, however, I have accepted a new position at Terra State Community College and will be leaving my role as Director effective June 30, 2022.

It has been an honor to lead this institution and I will always cherish the relationships I have made with so many of you. TSA is truly a unique treasure in Toledo and I look forward to watching all the future successes of this amazing institution!

I’ve been working with the Board on next steps and Tim VanTuinen, Board President, will send out a communication early next week with an update.

A heartfelt thank you for seven amazing years!

Best Future Wishes-

Doug

