6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized in Ohio, police say

By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Six ATVs, a Dodge Charger, guns, marijuana, and other drugs were seized at a residence on Cleveland’s West Side as a search warrant was executed on May 12, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

WOIO reports, the warrant was executed by the OSHP Vehicle Theft Unit in partnership with the Cleveland Division of Police, National Insurance Crime Bureau, and the Ohio BMV, according to OSHP.

OSHP stated the following were seized as a result of this warrant execution:

  • Six ATVs
  • 2017 Dodge Charger
  • Two firearms
  • Approximately 10 pounds of illegal marijuana
  • Additional illicit drugs
  • Criminal tools

The 2017 Dodge Charger and one of the ATVs were reported as stolen, but the other five ATVs have tampered vehicle identification numbers, OSHP said.

The execution of this warrant was part of an ongoing investigation and continued collaboration by all agencies involved, OSHP stated.

OSHP said all charges are pending at this time as the case investigation is still active and ongoing.

